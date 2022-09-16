West Nile virus detected in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — This year’s first human case of West Nile virus has been detected in a person in Providence County who is currently hospitalized, state health officials said Friday.

The unidentified person is in their 70s and reportedly started experiencing symptoms of the West Nile virus almost three weeks ago, according to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department.

Last year Rhode Island reported two human cases of the virus, which is usually transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed two positive findings for West Nile virus in mosquito traps earlier this year.