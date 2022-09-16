Walgreens says it’s seeing ‘supply interruptions’ of updated Moderna booster shot

She noted that under CDC guidelines people who want an updated COVID-19 booster can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna shot and do not have to match the brand of vaccine they received before.

“The updated Moderna COVID-19 booster supply from the government is currently limited and vaccine appointments may vary across the country for the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster product. Because of the high demand and supply interruptions of the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster, we are working to reschedule some appointments,” Stephanie Corcilius, manager for Walgreens Pharmacy Communications, said in an e-mail Thursday evening.

Walgreens says it is working to reschedule some appointments for the new updated booster shot from Moderna due to “supply interruptions,” but it still has the updated booster shot from Pfizer available.

Advertisement

She said there were “no impacts to the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster supply in our locations at this time,” she said.

CVS on Thursday also reported that some locations had run out of the Moderna booster shots they had received from the federal government. CVS and Walgreens have been key players in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Thursday that the federal government had told states that “there is a temporarily limited supply of Moderna bivalent boosters, as the manufacturer ramps up its production.”

Messages left at Moderna and the US Department of Health and Human Services were not immediately returned.

Federal officials have urged people to get the updated boosters, saying they’re safe and effective. They will provide better protection against the current COVID-19 variants, restore waning protection from previous shots, and provide broader protection against newer variants, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a Sept. 6 media briefing that officials had “worked extremely hard to make sure we have ample supply of these new updated vaccines available for the American people.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.