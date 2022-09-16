Charles — be still my heart

Charles’s ascension to the throne is untimely. At 73, he inhabits the late autumn of his life; his proverbial best years lie behind him. But nothing ever happens quite when we would like it to, and I predict that Charles will make the most of his years as king.

Now more than ever, as the man no one would call Bonnie Prince Charlie has become King Charles III of England — and, oddly, of Canada, New Zealand , and assorted other entities.

Why the optimism? Because I think Charles is smart, decent, and possessed of a much better sense of the moment than he’s given credit for. He’s routinely derided as an oddball who talks to his plants and proselytizes Rudolf Steiner’s “biodynamic” farming ideology (“biodynamic farming involves the use of homeopathic potions sprayed on to leaves and soil fertilizers developed using horn manure” OMG) — but there’s more.

Fifty-two years ago, in 1970, the 21-year-old prince delivered a now-famous speech on the twin environmental perils of fossil fuel emissions and nondisposable glass and plastic containers. When he suggested collecting bottles at Buckingham Palace, he recalls, he was deemed “rather dotty to say the least for even suggesting these things.”

But his views have remained consistent — he addressed last year’s United Nations climate summit in Glasgow — and he has tried harder than many of us to walk the planet-saving walk. Yes, he travels on airplanes and helicopters, but he also drives a 51-year-old Aston Martin sports coupe powered by a biofuel decocted from wine and cheese byproducts.

Take that, James Bond.

The Washington Post suggested that Charles might come to be regarded as “the 21st century’s first eco-king.” Praise the Lord and pass the seaweed oat cakes — a Prince Charles farm product he once hailed as “frightfully good for you.”

In matters of style, particularly architectural style, Charles has inveighed against soulless Modernism (here’s looking at you, sepulchral Boston City Hall), but he is no Luddite. He has insisted on televising the early moments of his reign, including “the once-private expression of condolence by lawmakers to the king,” according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper further noted that while Elizabeth II “rarely let people touch her,” Charles “glad-handed crowds outside Buckingham Palace last week.”

The British monarchy needs a good dusting-off, and Charles is the man to do it. He may be considering reducing the number of active royals, meaning the ribbon-cutters and hospital visitors, from the current roster of 22 to fewer than 10. That would slim down the House of Windsor’s controversial public subsidy, now pegged at $115 million.

When I hear him say that he’d like to be known as a “defender of the faith” rather than the “Defender of the Faith,” the king’s traditional role as protector of the Church of England, I take heart. Faith is worth defending, but not at the expense of privileging a musty, 488-year-old denomination dreamed up so that Henry VIII could divorce is Spanish wife.

Here’s my prediction: I think Charles will rule ably, and uncontroversially, for five to seven years. After a decent interval, before his 80th birthday, he will pass the throne to his son William. Unlike the United States, Britain warms to youthful leaders. The 47-year-old Liz Truss just became prime minister, edging out her 42-year-old rival, Rishi Sunak.

A putative King William, now Prince of Wales, would be in his mid-40s, as would his wife Catherine. Their children will be hitting their teenage years; they will win the hearts of all. The level-headed William is ideally placed to broker a peace treaty with the mooches of Montecito, his mediagenic brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are treading water in a California luxury enclave near Santa Barbara.

Don’t forget my motto: I’ve been wrong before!

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.