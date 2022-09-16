First there was the destination wedding, then came the hitchhiking

The park road in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska, on Sept. 4, 2021. Ash Adams/For The Washington Post

David Daniel’s homage to hitchhiking in years past was poignant, but the activity is not dead yet (“Thumbs up for a ride full of possibility,” Ideas, Sept. 11). In June, after a wedding in Juneau, Alaska, I spent five days hiking in Denali National Park and Preserve. But the only place to stay was in Healy, about 10 miles north of Denali. There were no rental cars available, no buses, shuttles, taxis, or rideshares. So every morning at 7:00, I stood on Parks Highway, holding up a sign saying “Denali,” and every evening, I flipped the sign to say, “Healy.”

The first ride was from a young man driving a Tesla. The last ride was from a woman driving a beat-up truck who stopped and said, “I heard about the mysterious hitcher around here. Hop in.”