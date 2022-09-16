In response to Roberts’s defense of court’s legitimacy, one word: Gorsuch

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. says that “simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court” (“Roberts says court will reopen to public, defends legitimacy,” Page A11, Sept. 11). I tend to agree with this; however, I think it is fair to criticize the legitimacy of the court if its members are not properly appointed.

Roberts has always been a proponent of precedent and custom. By this metric, Neil Gorsuch does not belong on the court. The seat of Antonin Scalia, who died Feb. 13, 2016, was held open through the year’s end by Mitch McConnell, then majority leader, and the Republican-controlled Senate. It’s true that this violated no law or constitutional provision. But it violated all precedent, and it clearly violated any common-sense interpretation of the Constitution. By McConnell’s interpretation, if the party controlling the Senate differs from the party holding the presidency for a long enough period of time, the court might eventually have no members at all.