After seven frustrating innings, Red Sox come alive in eighth to rally past Royals

That brought J.D. Martinez to the dish. He was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts on the evening. Yet Martinez made up for his lackluster night at the plate, steering a first-pitch slider on a line to left for an RBI single, solidifying a 2-1 Sox victory at Fenway Park.

Four combined walks by Kansas City relievers Dylan Coleman and Scott Barlow gave the Sox life in the eighth inning. The last one came with the bases loaded, a four-pitch free pass to Alex Verdugo, tying the contest, 1-1.

After seven innings of quick outs and missed opportunities, the Red Sox finally scratched together a pair of runs against the Royals.

Matt Strahm shut the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the year. The Sox will have a chance at a series victory Saturday.

Early on, the Red Sox (70-74) looked like a team rushing to the finish line.

Through the first three innings of play, Sox hitters saw just 32 pitches against Royals starter Jonathan Heasley.

The Royals righthander entered the evening with a meaty 5.51 ERA in 17 starts this year, but the Red Sox made him appear as if he were a Cy Young candidate.

Heasley blanked the Sox for six innings, striking out just four but yielding just two hits. Rafael Devers laced a single off Heasley in the first frame, but Xander Bogaerts lined into a double play and Heasley retired the next 10 batters he faced.

Alex Verdugo negotiated a four-pitch walk to start the fifth inning. After J.D. Martinez struck out, Triston Casas also drew a walk. A Christian Arroyo single to left loaded the bases for Kiké Hernández, lending the Sox a chance to score the first run of the contest.

But what has hampered the Sox all season — hitting with runners in scoring position — made its way to the batters’ box. After going down, 0-2, in the count, Hernández battled back to bring it full. But Hernández pulled a low and away slider, rolling over to Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop for an inning-ending double play.

This, too, is familiar territory for the Sox, marking the 17th time the team had hit into a double play to end a frame, tied for most in the majors. The Sox have hit into a major-league high 23 double plays with a man on third and fewer than two outs.

By contrast, the Royals capitalized in that situation when they needed it most. With Michael Wacha on the hill for the Sox, working a stellar seven-inning performance, Salvador Perez came to the plate for the Royals with one out and a man on third in the sixth. Perez shortened up on a 1-2 pitch, shooting it the other way for an RBI single.

