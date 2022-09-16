Andrew Falzone (3 TDs) helps Walpole football roll over Natick

“It’s been seven or eight years since the last time we beat Natick,” said Walpole coach Chris Sullivan. “We feel as though right now we have a team that can compete at the top of the Bay State [Conference].”

Looking to avenge an overtime loss to Natick last season, the Timberwolves took control early and held on to beat their Bay State Conference nemesis, 26-0, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

WALPOLE — Walpole is making a statement. This team can compete with the best.

After going 7-4 last season, the Timberwolves are unbeaten after impressive shutout victories over Framingham (56-0) in the season opener and at home Friday over Natick, outscoring both opponents by a combined 82-0 margin.

“Natick is a hell of a team, they always are,” said Walpole senior running back Andrew Falzone. “We have a very good squad this year. We came out and proved it.”

Falzone did his part by rushing for 77 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 5, 4, and 6 yards, with the first two coming in the first half. He also recorded an interception to halt Natick’s momentum as the Redhawks (1-1) mounted a scoring threat at the end of the first half.

“We needed to step up and make a play,” Falzone said. “I was just in the right place at the right time. Everyone did their assignment, which led me into the spot to jump that ball.”

Walpole senior quarterback Corey Kilroy threw for 140 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 47 yards.

“All game, we were running inside zone, outside zone, the linemen did a hell of a job,” Kilroy said. “Best I’ve ever seen them play. The holes were all there.”

Walpole's Max Collins beats Natick's Lou Linton (right) on a 69-yard TD pass from Cory Kilroy for a score that ranked as the longest play of Friday's 26-0 win over the Redhawks. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Kilroy connected with Max Collins on an 69-yard second-quarter touchdown pass, which ranked as the longest play of the game. On Natick’s ensuing possession, Collins recorded the first of his two interceptions against Natick sophomore quarterback Damon Taylor.

“We saw a little mismatch, called a timeout, got the play ready,” Kilroy said. “We executed, I threw a fade, trusted Max, he caught it, deep touchdown.”

The Redhawks, coming off a victory over Needham in their season opener, used both quarterbacks (Taylor and senior Drew George), but couldn’t get anything going on offense.

“We didn’t execute,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “We didn’t execute on either side of the ball. That’s a very good team, we played very poorly. It was a bad night for us. They were well-coached and disciplined.”

Natick’s biggest momentum swing came on an interception by junior Teddy Ferrucci in the third quarter. But Taylor threw an interception two plays later.

“That’s the type of night it was for us, it deflates the whole team,” Mortarelli said. “It wasn’t one guy who made mistakes, we all made mistakes.”

Though the Timberwolves didn’t put up many points in the second half, they looked firmly in control the whole way.

“The seniors are hungry, they work hard,” Sullivan said. “They’re ready to rewrite the things that we’ve lost in the last couple of years.”

Added Kilroy, “I don’t know if anyone expected this, but it’s a lot of fun.”