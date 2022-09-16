Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert day to day with fractured rib cartilage

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Brandon Staley said a CT scan Friday morning confirmed the injury. Staley said the third-year quarterback is day to day and his status will be evaluated Monday. The Chargers (1-1) don’t return to the practice field until Wednesday, when they will begin preparing to host Jacksonville Sept. 25.

“I think we got good news in terms of what the CT scan showed. You don't want it to be a fracture of the bone. So the fact that it’s cartilage was a good sign,” Staley said. “It's going to come down to comfort. Let the weekend calm down and then when we get into game week we'll have a better sense of how he's feeling.”