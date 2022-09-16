Duxbury lays in wait, then jumps all over Scituate to avenge Super Bowl loss

“It’s been a long, long, long wait,” said Festa, a senior. “It’s probably one of the better feelings in sports, to beat a team that you lost to in such a big game.”

Dragons quarterback Matt Festa said that 14-13 December loss at Gillette Stadium was his last thought as he went to bed Thursday night and his first thought when he woke up Friday morning. Festa and the Dragons made the most of the opportunity, doubling up the Sailors in a decisive 44-22 triumph on the road.

SCITUATE — Duxbury’s players didn’t openly talk about last year’s crushing Division 4 Super Bowl loss to Scituate at all this week, but it was absolutely on their minds as they took the field in search of revenge.

Festa finished 18 for 32 passing for 365 yards and four touchdown passes, and he even reeled in an 11-yard feed from senior Chris Walsh on a double reverse. The No. 6 Dragons (2-0) left no doubt against the 18th-ranked Sailors (0-2), building a 23-10 halftime lead and cruising from there.

Duxbury scored 30 points in a 19-minute span from late in the first to early in the third. Scituate hung around for a while, but the Dragons ultimately had too much firepower thanks to Festa’s cannon.

“He put in so much work this offseason,” Walsh said. “You can tell. You see it on the field. I didn’t think he could get much better than last year, but he did, and it’s scary.”

Scituate took a 7-0 lead one minute into the game on a 55-yard TD run from senior captain Colin Morley. Duxbury answered with a 20-yard strike from Festa to Colin Quinlan. The teams traded field goals, then Festa hit junior Zach Falls for a 77-yard TD reception to make it 17-10.

Falls (5 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD) created separation, made two defenders miss, and zig-zagged down the sideline. The 6-foot-4 receiver, who specializes in basketball and lacrosse, didn’t look like a football newbie playing in his second career game.

“We recruited him over the winter,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. “I asked him to play football maybe 17 times, and the 18th time he said yes. We know he’s raw, but we’re going to keep working with him.”

Festa hit Walsh (7 catches, 128 yards, 2 TDs) for a 33-yard score, Alex Barlow added a 1-yard TD run, then Walsh found Festa for an 11-yard score. Walsh said the Dragons were unsuccessful on that play in their first nine attempts in practice, yet it worked in the game.

Lawson Foley and Joey Burke scored late for the Sailors, but by that point, the game was well out of reach.

“Their offense was tough to stop,” Scituate coach Herb Devine said. “You can’t get in a punching match with them. You have to be able to slow them down, grind the clock. We tried to do that early on, then they took over the game.”

