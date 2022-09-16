EMass cross-country: A course record from Westford junior Paul Bergeron headlines Runners of the Week

Paul Bergeron, Westford — The junior blazed through Westford’s 2.9-mile circuit in a course-record 14:43, helping the Ghosts beat Dual County League rival Acton-Boxborough on Wednesday.
Ben Feldman, Natick — The senior clocked in a Natick home 5K course record of 16:13, leading the Redhawks in a dual meet win against Weymouth on Wednesday.
Hana Marshall, Middleborough — The senior scored her first individual varsity win in Tuesday’s dual meet against Carver, finishing in 22:24.
Luna Prochazkova, North Andover — The sophomore left the field behind her in Wednesday’s dual meet win against Chelmsford, beating everyone by over a minute with a 19:40 3-mile time.
Ryan Sarney, Oliver Ames — Sarney laid down a 16:03 5K time in Tuesday’s dual meet against Stoughton, setting a modern record on his home course.
Alexa Schroeder, Martha’s Vineyard — With a scorching PR of 19:19.2, the junior won her home Martha’s Vineyard Invitational varsity 5K on Saturday.