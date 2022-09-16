Four years after their second bout, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will attempt to settle things

What fans might not have suspected was that they would have to wait four years for the two combatants to enter the ring again, as they will Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Round 25 please,” said HBO commentator Max Kellerman moments after the two fighters had pushed each other to the 12-round distance for the second time in a year.

When the bell sounded at the conclusion of the second fight between Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 15, 2018, boxing fans did not need to wait for the decision to be announced to know a third chapter would follow.

The two world champions boast a combined record of 99-3-3 (76 knockouts). While they have been evenly matched, they will be hard-pressed to duplicate the action from the first two fights.

In the first, Golovkin seemed to edge his Mexican counterpart, getting the better of Alvarez as the fight went on. But the fight was scored a split-decision draw, which might have been palatable had judge Adelaide Byrd not scored it 118-110 for Alvarez, leaving many to question what fight she was watching.

The rematch one year later brought more action, with Golovkin again finishing strong. The Kazakhstan native seemed to have earned no worse than a draw, but Alvarez won by the narrowest of margins, with two judges scoring the fight 115-113 in his favor, and a third scoring it even, 114-114. Golovkin was understandably left wondering what he needed to do to defeat Alvarez.

While the public seemed to be clamoring for a trilogy, both combatants seemed content to move on after two grueling bouts and take on other opponents.

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 knockouts) has gone 4-0 since, the most recent victory a ninth-round TKO of two-time WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata in April for his 22nd title defense. He has also switched trainers, parting with Abel Sanchez to work with Johnathon Banks in those four fights.

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) had been considerably busier, bouncing around in weight class from middleweight (160 pounds), super middleweight (168 pounds), and light heavyweight (175 pounds) to win seven of eight fights.

The one blemish came in his most recent bout, when he lost a unanimous decision to light heavyweight champion Dmitri Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7. That outcome, along with Golovkin’s age (40, Alvarez is 32), could have taken some of the luster off this fight. But the crowd that packed the KA Theater at the MGM Grand for Thursday’s press conference seemed to indicate otherwise.

Banks, who came up through Detroit’s Kronk Gym and learned from legendary trainer Emmanuel Steward, has been impressed with what he’s seen from Golovkin.

“Most guys this far into their career aren’t as motivated, they’re not as excited to be in the gym as younger guys would be,” said Banks. “But this guy is. He’s super excited to be in the gym. Super motivated. It’s been a good journey so far.”

After Golovkin failed to get the decision in the first two meetings, the belief by some was that Alvarez will always get the benefit of the doubt from the judges, but Banks sees the loss to Bivol as a game-changer.

“That was the thought, but then Vegas went against Canelo for the first time on a decision, and that makes it different,” said Banks. “Canelo can’t rely on the judges, both fighters have to go for the knockout.”

It will be a tall order for Golovkin, who will not only be fighting a younger opponent, but one that is presumably stronger this time around and has never lost two fights in a row. Whereas the first two fights were for the middleweight championship, Golovkin has agreed to move up in class to fight for Alvarez’s super middleweight title.

“Four years is a lot of time, like four seasons for a professional athlete is a lot, and this fight is going to take place in the different weight class,” Golovkin told the Globe through translator Konstantin Garnov. “So I’m not offering this as an excuse, but I’m just saying that this is going to be a different fight compared to the first two.”

Much like the first two fights, it could be reminiscent of the great middleweight bouts of the 1980s, when Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, and of course, Marvin Hagler ruled the sport and fought each other. It’s the era Golovkin studied most when he decided to take boxing seriously.

“To me it was the most interesting division in terms of combination of power and speed,” said Golovkin. “I looked up to all the top fighters in those divisions, for their skill, for their tactics. I realized they were all different and at the same time all very interesting.”

Both Banks and Golovkin believe the fighter needs to be more aggressive this time. Alvarez has expressed a similar sentiment. Yet given the familiarity between the two opponents, Golovkin anticipates this fight will also go the distance. It will likely mark the final time the two square off in the ring, although Golovkin does not sound like someone ready to retire.

“If my health allows me to stay at the at the top and continue to perform, I’ll be happy to do that,” said Golovkin. “At the same time there’s also common sense, so when my body tells me that it’s time to stop, I’ll probably stop.”





