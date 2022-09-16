Game 144: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will resume their homestand when Kansas City comes to Fenway Park for a three-game series.
The Red Sox are coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees. A series against the Royals, who are 30 games below .500, would seem like an opportunity to turn things around, but the Red sox dropped three of four in Kansas City last month.
Michael Wacha will be on the mound for Friday night’s opener.
Lineups
ROYALS (57-87): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jonathan Heasley (3-8, 5.51 ERA)
RED SOX (69-74): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.69 ERA)
Advertisement
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Royals vs. Wacha: Hunter Dozier 1-2, Kyle Isbel 0-2, Nicky Lopez 1-4, Ryan O’Hearn 1-4, Salvador Perez 4-13, Michael A. Taylor 2-9
Red Sox vs. Heasley: Reese McGuire 1-2
Stat of the day: Wacha’s .917 winning percentage is the highest ever in a pitcher’s first 19 starts with Boston.
Notes: Wacha is 8-0 over his last 11 starts, matching the longest unbeaten streak of his 10-year major league career. He is 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA in nine career outings against Kansas City. … Connor Wong has three extra-base hits and four RBIs in nine games since being recalled on Sept. 1. … Heasley won back-to-back starts against San Diego and Detroit before allowing seven runs over four-plus innings in his start last Saturday against the Tigers. This is his first time facing the Red Sox.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.