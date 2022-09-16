Game 144: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will resume their homestand when Kansas City comes to Fenway Park for a three-game series.

The Red Sox are coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees. A series against the Royals, who are 30 games below .500, would seem like an opportunity to turn things around, but the Red sox dropped three of four in Kansas City last month.

Michael Wacha will be on the mound for Friday night’s opener.