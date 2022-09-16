A fire ravaged Hampus Lindholm’s offseason home. It reminded him of what’s really important in life.

Lindholm, eager to help create content, was planning to host a dinner. He was going to make Swedish meatballs for his youth coach, Berth Larsson.

Last month, a Bruins videographer traveled to Lerberget, Sweden, to film Hampus Lindholm’s summer lifestyle for the “Behind the B” program. They recorded him surfing at sunset. They watched him work out at the rink of Rögle BK, where the star defenseman played as a teenager.

The dinner plans — and a big part of Lindholm’s life — went up in smoke on Aug. 22. Late that morning, he had finished his workout, was filling up his gas tank, and was thinking about lunch when his mother, Petra, called him. The alarm company reported smoke at his offseason house, a four-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot pad by the water.

Lindholm raced over to find a disaster.

A fire was ripping through his home. The windows and rooms were blacked out with smoke. Flames danced and grew, feeding on oxygen from the seaside breeze and the air trapped in his attic. Over an agonizing 12 hours that followed, nearly everything inside the house would be destroyed.

The local fire department of Höganäs had to call in reinforcements from nearby Ängelholm, Helsingborg, and Landskrona. Lindholm saw about 100 first responders “working their asses off” to tame the blaze.

“The firemen were there quick,” Lindholm said, recounting the incident in the Bruins’ dressing room this past week. “I got into the mode of telling the firemen, how can I help them out?

“But then after, you can’t do much. You just stand there and look at your house burning.”

Lindholm purchased the place four years ago with hopes of renovating it into a summertime haven. By the time of his March 2022 trade from the Ducks to the Bruins, it had become his paradise. It had a porch that overlooked the Öresund, the waterway between southwestern Sweden and northeast Denmark. He liked to sit and listen to the birds while drinking his morning coffee, and get out on the water during the sunny Swedish evenings.

He was not able to salvage much from the wreckage — only a few metal items. He lost “just material stuff,” he said, downplaying the loss of the home.

“When it happened it was traumatic,” Lindholm said. “The tough part was having friends calling and checking if you’re OK. That was the more emotional part of it. I’m not an emotional guy, but that got to me a little bit. People were scared for me.”

Local police, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported, started an arson investigation. A town official, Jonas Hellsten, told another news outlet, Helsingborgs Dagblad, that the fire likely began in a side building connected to the house. Lindholm believes the same.

“I had batteries charging for surfboards,” he said.

He owns a pair of Lift e-foil surfboards, which hoist the rider out of the water with an electric propeller. The rider steers and controls the throttle with a hand-held remote, approximately the size of a camcorder. They retail for upward of $10,000. Holding his hands apart, Lindholm described their lithium batteries as being about the size of a football.

The Lift company, according to its website, is based in Puerto Rico and has sold more than 10,000 e-foils worldwide since designing a prototype in 2015. A message seeking comment was not returned by publication time.

“Luckily no one was there,” Lindholm said. “Luckily it was the middle of the day.”

Lindholm believes something good will come of it. He is finding reason for optimism.

“My jerseys I’ve collected over the years,” he said, “I sent them away a few weeks before for framing.”

His childhood items? “My parents have all that stuff.”

One of the first responders, Lindholm said, wisely snatched a backpack that looked important. It sure was: his passport and travel documents were inside.

Also, his family’s pup — “a little wiener dog,” 4-year-old Nalva — had been staying with him but was off-site on that day.

Call him Lucky Lindy.

“I’m in a positive mind about it,” Lindholm said. “I’m usually pretty good about not caring about it. It was nice because you can see what actually matters to you. I think you get a little bit of a wake-up that material stuff doesn’t matter, it’s the people.”

It’s about the “soul of the home,” he said, rather than his lost possessions. “The spot is more special for me, than maybe that couch that I watched so many movies on,” he added. “It’s going to get rebuilt.”

Lindholm’s father, Jonas, and his Swedish agent, Johan Finnström (he works with Claude Lemieux in North America), will deal with the insurance company and the contractors, while Lindholm concerns himself with filling the temporarily vacant No. 1 spot on a Charlie McAvoy-less Boston blue line.

Hockey, Lindholm said, has been a refuge for him of late.

A day after the fire, he was scheduled to be in Paris for the NHL’s European player media days. He took a frenzied trip to a clothing store, picking out a white shirt and charcoal suit, and flew to France for a long day of interviews.

“It had been such a crazy day,” Lindholm said, “it was kind of nice — they were saying they weren’t going to have the insurance company come until [a week later]. Just sitting there at home, it would be depressing. You’ve got to get away and do stuff, be active.

“You’ve been in the league long enough, I’m good at separating hockey from personal relationships. You can’t let that stuff affect you. I was happy to get away and focus on hockey for a few days.”

The Bruins posted video of Lindholm, cheerily performing. “Bonjour Bruins fans!” he said in a selfie the team posted on Twitter. “Here in Paris for the NHL media tour. I don’t know if there’s any B’s fans here in Paris right now, but if so, I’ll find you guys.”





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.