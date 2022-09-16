Harvard football holds off Merrimack in overtime

For the first three quarters, it appeared that Merrimack (1-2) was going to stun the Crimson, taking a 21-7 lead.

In the first meeting between the teams, Harvard pulled (1-0) out a 28-21 victory in overtime.

Harvard came to Friday night’s game against Merrimack having won 10 consecutive season-openers at home. The Crimson had not dropped the first game of a campaign at home since a 27-25 defeat to Holy Cross to begin the 2000 season.

Then two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Aidan Borguet on runs of 48 and 5 yards revived the Crimson and tied the game at 21. On the first play of overtime, Borguet caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Harvard a 28-21 victory.

The Warriors (2-1) struck first, as Jelani Mason grabbed a quick slant from Jack Zergiotis at 12:51 of the second quarter.

Harvard tied the game when senior quarterback Charlie Dean scampered in untouched from 2 yards out with 3:25 left in the quarter. Jonah Lipel kicked the extra point.

But Merrimack took the lead, 13-7, at 2:43 of the third quarter. Zergiotis threw a deep pass down the middle to Jacari Carter for a 76-yard touchdown. Lliam Davis missed the extra point.

The Warriors pushed the lead to 19-7 at 11:50 taking advantage of a turnover at the Harvard 19. Zergiotis then found Hayden Fisher with a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Tyler Roberts scored the 2-point conversion to make it 21-7.

Borguet came up with the big play for Harvard with 4:31 to play, a 48-yard touchdown run to close to 21-14.

After a deep pass to Kym Wimberly put Harvard on the Merrimack 5, Borguet took the ball in again to tie it at 21.

Dean was 17 for 32 for 162 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Zergiotis was 22 for 42 for 218 yards and two touchdowns.