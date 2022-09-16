fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Mac Jones back at practice Friday with Patriots

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 16, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Mac Jones, shown here practicing with the Patriots on Wednesday, was back at it on Friday after missing Thursday's practice with an illness.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH – Mac is back.

Mac Jones was on the field Friday one day after missing practice with an illness not related to the back injury the quarterback sustained in Miami Sunday.

Jones was spotted stretching and throwing during the portion of practice the media was allowed to observe.

Though his status for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh still is unsettled, it’s obviously a positive sign that Jones was able to rejoin his teammates as they continue preparations.

Jones had X-rays on his back at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday when he absorbed a vicious high-low hit from a pair of Dolphin defenders. Those scans came back normal, and Jones declared himself fit after being a full participant in Wednesday’s full pads practice, telling reporters, “everything’s good.’’

Thursday’s illness forced Jones to miss the first practice of his career.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

