No. 15 North Attleborough makes a stand in an overtime win at No. 7 Mansfield

“This was a big check mark for us,” Strachan said. “It was a really good test for our team.”

After an error-prone second half led to the evaporation of a two-touchdown lead, the No. 15 Red Rocketeers prevailed over No. 7 Mansfield, 27-21, in overtime, at Community Field Friday night to open the Mike Strachan era with back-to-back road wins.

North Attleborough (2-0) nearly came undone thanks to a pair of personal foul penalties on a single offensive series in the third quarter, killing what had been a sizeable burst of momentum after taking a 21-7 lead. The Red Rocketeers overcame a botched opportunity to win it in regulation when a potential winning 36-yard field goal with less than 30 seconds remaining sailed wide left.

After North was first to receive the ball in overtime, quarterback Chase Frisoli connected with Aidan Conrad for a 10-yard score on the first play of the series.

The two-point conversion pass failed, however, giving the Hornets an opening.

Following consecutive incompletions, Conner Zukowski dialed up Drew Sacco for 9 yards to get Mansfield within a yard of the end zone. But Red Rocketeers captain Greg Berthiaume, who’d already scored on a 9-yard rushing score and an 8-yard catch in the first half, wasn’t about to let the Hornets deliver North a stinging disappointment in overtime for the second consecutive season.

Situated at linebacker, Berthiaume was among several Big Red defenders to greet Zukowski shy of the goal line to clinch the win for North. The winning stop was nearly a carbon copy of the end of the first half when Mansfield attempted a run on third-and-goal with no timeouts remaining and Red Rocketeers linebacker Jack Munley executed a goal line stand to send his team to the locker room with a 14-7 lead.

“I wasn’t expecting the run, they won in double-OT last year off a pass,” Berthiaume recalled. “The coaches are doing a phenomenal job. We practiced all week in goal line, we knew what to do. I think we executed it how we were supposed to. When you don’t make mistakes, you win football games.”

Frisoli completed 13 of 23 passes for 200 yards and three TDs. In addition to his scoring tosses to Berthiaume and Conrad, Frisoli hit Ryan Conrad with a 26-yard TD pass on North’s first drive of the third quarter.

Zukowski was brilliant in his own right, completing 18 of 26 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown, a 20-yard strike to Trevor Foley.

“It was two lost opportunities,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the goal line sequences. “We had some great runs . . . down to the 1. Once we got to the 1 or 2, they’ve got 11 strong bodies up front. We’re young up front and can’t quite get moving to punch it in.”