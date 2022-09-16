Ozzie Albies returns with Atlanta in white-hot division battle with Mets

Albies batted eighth in Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He missed 81 games after fracturing his left foot in an at-bat on June 13 at Washington and needing surgery.

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies was reinstated from the injured list and recalled from Triple A Gwinnett ahead of the weekend series against the Phillies.

The two-time All-Star hit .333 in 27 at-bats with a homer and six RBIs during his rehab assignment. He was hitting .244 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games before breaking his foot.

“The good news is he says he feels great,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “With his energy and what he can bring, it’s a good thing, a shot in the arm for us.”

Aroldis Chapman back with Yankees post-tattoo

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is back from the injured list after missing nearly a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a tattoo.

The AL East leaders activated Chapman before the start of their three-game series at Milwaukee. Chapman, 34, is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA and nine saves in 36 appearances this season. The seven-time All-Star was replaced as the closer after missing nearly six weeks with tendinitis in his left Achilles. Chapman hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since Aug. 19.

“I thought he looked really good in his rehab outing the other day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s got to earn certain spots in there and try to get it in there. Hopefully he can be successful and throw the ball like he’s capable of, because physically it’s there.”

They designated righthander Ryan Weber, with the Red Sox in 2019-21, for assignment.

Righthander Luis Severino is expected to return Wednesday when the Yankees host Pittsburgh. Boone said center fielder Harrison Bader will play games Saturday and Sunday as part of his rehabilitation assignment.

Sandy Alderson satisfied with Mets now respected

Sandy Alderson has achieved one of the goals he set upon his return to the New York Mets. “The Mets are far more respected than they have been in recent years,” he said one day after announcing he will resign as team president and become a senior adviser when a successor has been selected. Now 74, Alderson was the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18 and stepped down after being diagnosed with cancer. He returned as team president in November 2020 when Steven Cohen bought the Mets. “Family’s important,” Alderson said. “I haven’t been on a summer vacation for four years. . . . I’m looking for a little different cadence, I guess is the right word.” Alderson hired Jared Porter as general manager, and Porter was fired in January 2021 after 38 days over revelations of sexually explicit text messages. Zack Scott, Portér’s replacement as interim GM, was fired last Nov. 1 following an arrest on drunken driving charges — he was later acquitted. Billy Eppler was hired as GM last November after Alderson failed to find a wanted president of baseball operations, and Buck Showalter was hired as manager the following month to replace Luis Rojas, who fired following two losing seasons. “I think that what I hoped we would accomplish as an organization is a transformation if you will of the perception of the Mets,” Alderson said. “I think that has largely been accomplished. Doesn’t mean it will be sustained but I do believe that the image of the Mets is different today than it was roughly two years ago.” New York is on track for its first playoff appearance since 2016 . . . Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning of a 2-1 victory over Colorado. Stroman (4-7), who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, didn’t allow a hit until Ryan McMahon homered with two outs in the sixth, McMahon’s 17th this season. Zach McKinstry homered and tripled as the Cubs extended a winning streak to four for the first time since mid-August.