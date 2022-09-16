fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne expects a bigger role against Steelers after good week of practice

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 16, 2022, 1 hour ago
Kendrick Bourne played just two snaps last Sunday against the Dolphins, and one was a 41-yard reception.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH — Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who played just two snaps against the Dolphins, said he “for sure” is expecting a bigger role against the Steelers after a good week of practice.

“Felt better. Felt a lot better,” Bourne said. “Healthy. Just moving well. Just want to do everything right that I’m supposed to do.’’

Bourne, one of Mac Jones’s top targets a season ago, said he’s maintained a positive attitude despite the reduced workload.

“Just keeping my spirits high. Not getting down,” Bourne said. “Just staying focused. Staying in the playbook. Staying on top of the things that I need to be on top of so I can be ready to make plays.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

