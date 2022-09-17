Former Patriots offensive lineman Shelby Jordan dies at 70

News of his death was released Friday by the Patriots, which did not provide a cause.

Shelby Jordan, who with Hall of Famer John Hannah and stalwart Leon Gray formed one of the New England Patriots’ most dominating offensive lines in the 1970s, died Sept. 9. He was 70.

Originally a linebacker from the emphatically classes-first, sports-last college of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Jordan had a circuitous route to gridiron glory. A seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL draft, he was cut after training camp. He signed with New England as a free agent in 1974 and promptly got hurt in training camp.

During his recovery, he was shifted to offensive line and saw his first NFL action in 1975, starting all 14 games at right tackle.

Chuck Fairbanks, the Patriots coach at the time, fiercely believed that success lay in the trenches of the line of scrimmage.

“Chuck believed in the running game,” Ron Erhardt, an offensive coach for the 1978 team, told the Globe’s Will McDonough in 2001. “He wanted to run the ball 50 times a game if we could.”

In 1978, the offensive line — with Hannah, Gray, Sam Adams, center Bill Lenkaitis, and Mr. Jordan — cleared the way for an NFL record 3,165 yards in rushing yards.

“We had a great line,’' said Erhardt, who would become head coach of the Patriots the following year. “They were talented. Smart. Knew how to play together. In Steve Grogan, we had a very mobile quarterback, who was an outstanding runner and an excellent ballhandler. He kept defensive teams honest with his bootleg possibility.”

The balanced running attack included backs Sam Cunningham, Andy Johnson, and Horace Ivory, with a scrambling Grogan.

The team won the AFC East, going 11-5 before losing in the playoffs to the Houston Oilers.

In all, Mr. Jordan would play 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. He finished his career with the Raiders and was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

In 2013, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Mr. Jordan, a native of St. Louis, and his wife, Donzella, founded a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation to provide affordable urban housing and services for families and seniors.







