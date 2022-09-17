Horse reported dead along Cummins Highway in Roslindale Saturday morning: 311 operator

A horse was reportedly found dead along Cummins Highway in Mattapan Saturday morning, according to an operator at Boston 311.

Boston police spokesperson Officer Kim Tavares said police had received a report that a “horse went down” near 169 Cummins Highway at 10:37 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a horse lying on one side of the road, according to Tavares. Police notified City Hall, and officers at the scene said they would wait for the city’s animal control, she said.