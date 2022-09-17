fb-pixel Skip to main content

Horse reported dead along Cummins Highway in Roslindale Saturday morning: 311 operator

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated September 17, 2022, 29 minutes ago

A horse was reportedly found dead along Cummins Highway in Mattapan Saturday morning, according to an operator at Boston 311.

Boston police spokesperson Officer Kim Tavares said police had received a report that a “horse went down” near 169 Cummins Highway at 10:37 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a horse lying on one side of the road, according to Tavares. Police notified City Hall, and officers at the scene said they would wait for the city’s animal control, she said.

The location is near Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video