Juveniles arrested on armed robbery charges in Jamaica Plain

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated September 17, 2022, 22 minutes ago

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, who were allegedly carrying a machete and a baseball bat, were arrested following a report of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in Jamaica Plain Friday night, police said.

Each is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and and assault with intent to rob, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Police said they received a radio call at about 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at Blanco’s Market, located at 71 Day St. in Jamaica Plain.

Arriving officers saw two teenagers run from the store towards Round Hill Street and “quickly apprehended them,” police said.

Video surveillance showed the 14-year-old carrying a machete and the 13-year-old carrying a baseball bat, police said.

The two are set to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

