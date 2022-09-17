Juveniles arrested on armed robbery charges in Jamaica Plain

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, who were allegedly carrying a machete and a baseball bat, were arrested following a report of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in Jamaica Plain Friday night, police said.

Each is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and and assault with intent to rob, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Police said they received a radio call at about 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at Blanco’s Market, located at 71 Day St. in Jamaica Plain.