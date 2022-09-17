Long lines were part of Franklin Park vaccination clinic aimed at getting kids shots

City officials hailed the results in a statement Saturday afternoon: “The Boston Public Health Commission’s B Healthy Back to School COVID-19 vaccination event has been very successful in getting more residents vaccinated and boosted.”

The B Healthy Back-to-School COVID-19 vaccination clinic, a family-oriented event held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offered incentives such as $75 Visa gift cards, free food, and activities like face painting and games for children, to encourage people to come. Water and chairs for the elderly were provided.

A clinic to help get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 as they return to school drew hundreds to the city’s White Stadium on Saturday, but it was an hours-long wait for many before they could get a shot.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a tweet that the event reached maximum capacity around 2 p.m., and vaccinations continued for another three hours.

Officials said more clinics are planned for the coming weeks.

“Everyone can also get vaccinated at many walk-in clinics available throughout the week, every week, citywide,” the city statement said.

Nicole Baker, who got her shot Saturday, praised city officials for their work drawing people to the clinic. But actually getting the shots was another matter — Baker said she waited four hours to get her vaccination, and for parts of that time, the line into the stadium did not move.

The city needs more staff giving the vaccinations at future clinics, she said, and more accommodations for people who are elderly, or have physical disabilities.

“You definitely sensed some frustration amongst people. I mean, it’s definitely a long wait,” Baker said. But “when I see the number of people lining up to get vaccinated, I see that as a success.”

