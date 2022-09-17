Shrewsbury woman killed in crash involving school bus

A Shrewsbury woman was killed Thursday morning in a car crash involving her car and a school bus, according to the Shrewsbury police.

Officers arrived at the site on South Quinsigamond Avenue and May Street at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday after a report of a serious motor vehicle crash, according to a statement posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

The driver of the bus and an aide were injured, but no students were on board at the time of the crash, according to the statement.