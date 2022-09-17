Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said.

The two occupants of one of the airplanes were both found dead in the wreckage and the occupant of the second plane was also found dead in wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday. The identities of the victims have not been released.