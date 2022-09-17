The money is flowing in fight over ‘millionaires tax’

What do the super-rich have against kicking in for the public good?

I was interested to read that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, contributed $1 million to oppose a tax initiative designed to support education and transportation (“A race of riches,” Business, Sept. 13). Ironically, the initiative on the November ballot would essentially benefit the people who attend his football team’s games.

It flummoxes me why unimaginably wealthy individuals like Kraft; John Fish, of Suffolk Construction; a top executive at Bain Capital; and the chairman of New Balance, each of whom has gained so much from living in our state, would go out of their way to spend between $500,000 and $1 million to bankroll an advertising campaign that attacks an initiative being waged by teachers unions, among others, for the public good.