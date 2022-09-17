A path to Massachusetts, paved with political intentions

Meanwhile, in the Weekend section, in his review of the new PBS documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Matthew Gilbert writes, “There is a plethora of reasons we did not allow many refugees into this country, even while we ultimately went to war against the sources of their torment, Hitler and the Nazis. Those reasons don’t erase the fact that we failed so many desperate victims.”

Friday’s edition of the Globe contained three articles that should make us all step back and think. Randy Vasquez and Alexander Thompson, in their front-page article “Shared odysseys, sustained by hope,” describe the extraordinary steps taken by some of the migrants who were so callously dropped on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday. Also on the front page ( “After Vineyard surprise — resolve” ), Brian MacQuarrie and Samantha J. Gross describe how some states’ leaders are using these migrants and their tragic circumstances to shamelessly further political goals.

We need to do something about our immigration system

Together, these articles draw into precise focus why we desperately need our leaders to come together and forge a comprehensive update to our immigration system.

One more quote, from the Statue of Liberty, should guide us: “ ‘Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!’ cries she with silent lips. ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!’ ”

Please continue to report clearly about this critical and challenging issue.

Ronald Hamlin

Ipswich

The problem is our open borders

The Globe ignored the root cause of the problem: open borders. President Biden refuses to close our border or explain why he won’t. Until that happens, we all have to deal with this problem.

Jeffrey Ross

Chestnut Hill

It’s tragic to use suffering of others for a political message

From a purely moral perspective, it is tragic when the suffering of others is used for political messaging as if their lives had no meaning, the fears that precipitated their flight were minimal or nonexistent, their hope was not the universal yearning for safety and a better life.

Even the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in its Article 14, states, “Everyone has the right to seek and enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.”

There have been countless examples in history that when people are objectified and then vilified, we lose our own humanity.

Lin Piwowarczyk

Boston

A vote of support for Governor DeSantis

I concur with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Why should Florida foot the bill for migrants who broke the law? We never asked for them. We support a secure border. Let those who support President Biden’s open borders be responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of immigrants here illegally. But when push comes to shove, I don’t think progressive states want them either.

Keep up the good work, Governor DeSantis. Head ‘em up and move ‘em out!

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.

Recognize migrants’ courage

As an act of contrition for its role in educating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, (“Burning battle over border hits home in Mass.,” Page A1, Sept. 16), Harvard University should offer scholarships to those Venezuelan migrants who display aptitude and, more important, moral courage.

Kathleen Potter

Bradford