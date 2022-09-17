After three seasons as the Red Sox’ backup catcher, Kevin Plawecki was sent off with a beer

“I loved every second of my time here,” Plawecki told the Globe in a text message Saturday afternoon. “I wish It didn’t have to end the way that it has after three amazing years, but unfortunately, it’s the spot we are in. I’ll be forever grateful to have played in Boston and chase a championship.”

It was a sign of appreciation for Plawecki, who despite hitting .217 in 157 at-bats, remained a solid presence behind the plate for the Sox the last three years. He was also a presence in the clubhouse. That did not go unnoticed by the Sox coaching staff, nor Plawecki’s teammates.

When the Red Sox designated Kevin Plawecki for assignment late Friday evening, his teammates and members of the staff sat around and had a beer with the now-former Sox catcher.

During his tenure with the Sox, Plawecki — known for his game-calling — held the responsibility of catching some of the team’s best starters, including Nate Eovaldi, who he caught in last year’s Wild Card Game against the Yankees.

“He was very important,” manager Alex Cora said before the Sox’ afternoon matchup with the Royals. “It’s not only the things that he did in the dugout, it’s the conversations and helping Christian [Vázquez] to become a better catcher and a better game-caller. At one point he was catching more than Christian. He’s a great person. A special one.”

Plawecki, 31 and due to hit free agency at the end of the year, wasn’t in the Sox’ long term plans. Catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong are both set to return next season.

The team felt it was in their best interest to give those two as many looks with just 17 games left after Saturday.

“We have to be thinking about the future and Reese and Connor are going to be catching a lot the rest of the season,” Cora said. “Obviously, you can’t call up 15 guys like you did in the past. There are roster restrictions and we have to do things that we feel is best for the organization now and in the future.”

Righty reliever German called up

The Sox called on righthander Franklin German to fill Plawecki’s spot, making his first appearance on a 40-man roster. German was 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA (15 ER/49.2 IP) in 43 relief appearances between Triple A Worcester and Double A Portland this season.

German, who was included in the Adam Ottavino trade last year, came up with the Yankees as a starter. He made 18 starts for Double A Portland last season before the Sox transitioned him to a full-time reliever this year.

His thoughts on being moved to the bullpen?

“It didn’t feel like I was getting closer or farther away [from the big leagues], per se,” German said. “But it just felt like there was a change and they had a plan for me, so it felt like they knew what they were doing and maybe I didn’t agree with the decision back then, but I knew that they had plans for me. So just, trust. Just trust.”

German possesses an upper 90s fastball, topping out at 100 miles per hour. Cora said the team will find spots for him to pitch in relief in order to see what he has at the big-league level.

“We know about his fastball,” Cora said. “We still have to develop his slider and the splitter but it’s been a good season for him and he earned the right to be here.”

Eovaldi to throw simulated game

Trevor Story (heel) wasn’t available. The Sox hope he can play Sunday . . . Nate Eovaldi (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a three inning simulated game at Fenway Sunday . . . Xander Bogaerts had an offday Saturday . . . Eric Hosmer (back) is moving around in the weight room and could partake in baseball activities Tuesday.

