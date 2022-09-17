Another listless loss, this one to the Royals, as the Red Sox shift their sights toward the future

The immediate piece of that is important. The Red Sox’ plan of building a sustainable contender, a plan spearheaded by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, has been a disaster. After the Sox got hot last season, finishing two games away from the World Series, the instability Bloom attempted to elude reached Jersey Street once again with the Red Sox sliding to a fifth last-place finish in 11 seasons.

With 17 games left — games which could be likened to a consolation round in a summer AAU tournament — it’s clear the Sox (70-75) have weaponized the biggest boot by punting on the scraps of a season not even a hyena would devour and pivoting toward the immediate future.

A game’s outcome isn’t at the forefront of the Red Sox’ priority list anymore.

Nothing has changed but the faces.

So, if Sox fans plan on buying a ticket, be prepared to see Yu Chang, perhaps, get some burn.

Connor Wong and Reese McGuire will have more runway, too, with the team designating Kevin Plawecki for assignment late Friday evening. Franklin German filled Plawecki’s spot.

Wong caught Saturday’s contest against the Royals. Chang played shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, who had an offday. German made his debut in relief.

Wong had one of the Sox’ six hits. Chang was 0 for 2 with a walk. German’s appearance did not go well. He faced four hitters in the sixth. The outcome? Walk, single, walk, single.

Rinse, repeat, if you will.

All three are pieces the Sox want to see. Key pieces? No. They are depth, though, which has become a tired term to fans.

Understandably so.

Rich Hill took the ball for 4 ⅔ innings, surrendering eight hits and four runs, all earned. His last run scored when Alex Verdugo lost a ball in the sun.

Offensively, it was much of the same for the Red Sox, who failed to punch in a run down 2-0 with the bases loaded in the third inning. Tommy Pham popped out on the first pitch he saw. Rafael Devers struck out looking, and J.D. Martinez popped out, too.

With a man on third and fewer than two outs, the Red Sox were 0 for 8 with one run scored in eight plate appearances this week.

Since the All-Star break (198⅓ innings pitched) the Red Sox bullpen has allowed 136 runs. On Saturday, it allowed five.

The path forward is unclear. Games, moving forward, will be the Sox’ latest attempt to bring that into focus.

The outcomes aren’t as pertinent as the process.

But for what it’s worth, the Sox were shutout Saturday, losing, 9-0.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.