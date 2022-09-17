Game 145: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have entered the final stretch of a largely forgettable season, with little left at stake but moral victories and development time for prospects.
Saturday starter Rich Hill doesn’t quite fit that bill, with the 42-year-old making his 218th career start. The slow southpaw silenced the Orioles in his last outing, allowing just two hits in five shutout innings in a 1-0 win.
Royals righthander Brady Singer will make his first career start against the Red Sox. The former first round pick is coming off a strong start of his own: seven shutout innings against the Tigers on Sunday.
Lineups
ROYALS (57-88): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA)
RED SOX (70-74): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Royals vs. Hill: Dozier 0-1, Lopez 1-1, Perez 2-6, Taylor 3-8
Red Sox vs. Singer: Chang 0-1, McGuire 0-1
Stat of the day: The Red Sox won Friday, 2-1, despite being held to just three hits; the second time they’ve won with three hits or fewer this season.
Notes: Last week’s win was Hill’s second scoreless appearance in a span of four starts, including his seven-inning, 11-strikeout effort on Aug. 27 against the Rays. In between, he was tagged for nine runs in eight innings against the Rangers and the Rays ... Hill is 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA in 14 career appearances (five starts) against Kansas City ... The Royals have dropped four straight since Singer shut down the Tigers on Sept. 11 ... Singer has worked at least seven scoreless innings on four occasions this season, a mark only matched by the Cleveland Guardians’ Triston McKenzie in the American League ... Singer is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his past seven starts.
