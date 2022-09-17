Game 145: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have entered the final stretch of a largely forgettable season, with little left at stake but moral victories and development time for prospects.

Saturday starter Rich Hill doesn’t quite fit that bill, with the 42-year-old making his 218th career start. The slow southpaw silenced the Orioles in his last outing, allowing just two hits in five shutout innings in a 1-0 win.

Royals righthander Brady Singer will make his first career start against the Red Sox. The former first round pick is coming off a strong start of his own: seven shutout innings against the Tigers on Sunday.