Holy Cross offense gets on a roll in rout of Yale

The Crusaders had 318 passing yards and 253 rushing yards for a 571-306 advantage in total offense. Holy Cross averaged 8.7 yards per play.

The score was tied at 7 in the second quarter before the Crusaders got going on offense, scoring touchdowns on four of their next six possessions. A 36-yard pass from wide receiver Jalen Coker to Tyler Purdy was among several long touchdowns in the stretch.

Derek Ng capped the scoring for Holy Cross with a short field goal in the fourth quarter. It was the 38th make of his career, a school record.

Nolan Grooms completed 11 of 21 passes for 98 yards with two interceptions for Yale (0-1). Backup QB Austin Tutas had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Lindley late in the fourth. Nathan Denney had a 1-yard run early in the second quarter for the Bulldogs’ other touchdown.