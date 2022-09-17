Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch eliminated from playoffs as Chris Buescher wins at Bristol

Buescher won for RFK Racing, the longtime Jack Roush-owned team that took on Brad Keselowski in the ownership group this season, to give the organization its first win in a points-paying Cup race in over five years. Buescher and Keselowski both won a pair of exhibition races for RFK at Daytona in February.

The second win of Buescher's career marked the first time in this format of NASCAR's postseason that a playoff driver failed to win a race during a round. Erik Jones won the opener and Bubba Wallace won last week.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chris Buescher closed out a bizarre first round of NASCAR’s playoffs in which none of the title contenders won a race by becoming the 19th winner this season with his victory Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“This is so special, this team does such a good job,” said Buescher, who won with a late call for two tires on the final pit stop. “It's special to get RFK into victory lane for the first time.”

The showdown on the Bristol short track was the first elimination race of NASCAR’s playoffs and it was a nail-biter to the very end as at least a dozen of the title contenders had some sort of problem. There was a rash of flat tires for Ford drivers, mechanical problems for Toyota, an engine failure for Kyle Busch, and Richard Childress Racing’s two drivers were both involved in a crash.

The 16-driver field was cut by four, and eliminated from the playoffs were Kevin Harvick, Busch, and RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

The opening race of the second round of the playoffs is Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney won the All-Star race there in May, and Larson won the playoff race there last season when Texas opened the third round and Larson’s victory earned him an automatic berth in the championship finale.

Harvick, Busch, and Dillon were all below the cutline headed into the race, but Harvick had a shot at the win until a wheel fell off his Ford during the final pit stop. He’d inherited a near-clear path to the victory — and an automatic berth into the next round — when Keselowski got a flat tire and hit the wall while leading.

Austin Cindric barely advanced because he was one of the early Ford drivers to run into trouble with a flat tire. There was a rash of tire problems for Ford drivers, and it would have eliminated many of them if so many playoff drivers didn’t have problems.

Among those who had no problems were Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron, who finished second and third in Chevrolets. Christopher Bell finished fourth in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and was followed by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing.