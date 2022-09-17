Revolution’s playoff hopes flag after loss to FC Montreal

A victory would have moved the Revolution into a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but they squandered several first-half opportunities, then surrendered a 72nd-minute goal to right back Alistair Johnston on a counter attack in a wide-open game.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution went all out in an attempt to revive their playoff hopes, but fell, 1-0, to CF Montreal before a crowd of 35,455 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

CF Montréal's Joel Waterman (right) moves in against the Revolution's Justin Rennicks in New England's loss in Foxborough.

The Revolution (9-12-11, 38 points) remained in 10th place, 3 points out of playoff position with games against Atlanta United Oct. 1 and at the Chicago Fire Oct. 9 remaining.

Most visiting teams display a negative attitude and play defensively against the Revolution, but Montreal (18-9-5, 59 points) disdained conservative tactics and appeared eager to go on the offensive from the start in extending its road winning streak to six games. Montreal was also willing to play through the Revolution press via patient buildups from the back through midfielders Samuel Piette and Victor Wanyama.

On the deciding sequence, Romell Quioto broke free and found Johnston at the back post after the Revolution protested a non-call handling on Kamal Miller, who had been faked to the ground by Dylan Borrero.

In the first half, Brandon Bye (ninth minute) missed wide; Matt Polster had a close-in try saved (12th), Carles Gil fired high after going in alone on Sebastian Breza (13th), and Gustavo Bou’s drive from distance was saved (21st).





