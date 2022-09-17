Shane Bieber, Cleveland beat Minnesota, close in on AL Central title

José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games.

Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1, in a doubleheader opener in Cleveland.

“When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”

Advertisement

Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 outings. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner matched his career-long streak of 10 consecutive quality starts.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ve got to commend the entire offense because when they get us an early lead, it makes it a lot easier for the pitching staff and the defense,” Bieber said. “I found myself in cruise control in the middle innings. All in all, it was a good start to the doubleheader.”

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancée in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played in this year’s Futures Game.

Yankees’ Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder MRI

Yankees righthander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 3⅓ innings in a loss to Milwaukee.

Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees, who acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with Oakland. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas mentioned the shoulder issue after Friday’s game. Montas struck out two, walked four, and allowed four hits as the Yankees squandered an early 5-0 lead in losing, 7-6.

Advertisement

“I thought his fastball velocity was a little bit down in that second or third inning on a consistent standpoint,” Boone said Saturday. “Now, in hindsight, that could have been a sign.”

Boone said he didn’t believe the shoulder issue was necessarily bothering Montas before Friday’s game.

“I think it could have had something to do with last night, but as far as I know, he’s been good and healthy into that,” Boone said. “Even last night, according to him, it was fairly minor.”

Boone acknowledged he was “at least a little bit concerned” and said righthander Domingo Germán likely would step into the rotation if Montas has to miss any time. Righthander Luis Severino is scheduled to start Wednesday against Pittsburgh after recovering from a strained right lat that has sidelined him since July 13.

Blue Jays stay hot against Orioles

Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, José Berríos pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and the Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their position atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Orioles, 6-3.

George Springer had two hits and two RBIs, and Matt Chapman drove in a run and scored a run as Toronto (83-63) improved to 13-4 in September. The Blue Jays have won six of their last seven against Baltimore (75-69).

Advertisement

The Blue Jays lead the wild card race ahead of Seattle and Tampa Bay. Baltimore is five games back of the Rays, who played later Saturday, for the last wild card.

Berríos (11-5) allowed two runs and seven hits to win his third straight decision. He is 8-0 with a 3.04 ERA in 11 starts against the Orioles.

Tim Mayza worked the seventh, Yimi Garcia gave up an RBI single in the eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 34th save in 38 chances.

Orioles righthander Kyle Bradish (3-7) allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits in 4⅔ innings, his second straight loss.

Albert Pujols hitless in St. Louis victory, still on 698 home runs

Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-1, in the first game of a doubleheader. Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season. He went 0 for 3 with walks in his first two plate appearances. The sold-out crowd of 46,678 loudly booed both walks. Pujols hit career homer No. 698 during Friday’s 6-5 victory. Tommy Edman had three hits for the NL Central-leading Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan each drove in a run . . . Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road win by beating the Chicago Cubs, 3-1. Colorado is a big league-worst 23-48 away from home. Daniel Bard came on in the ninth for his 31st save in 34 chances. He gave up a one-out single to pinch-hitter Yan Gomes before retiring Zach McKinstry on a line drive and Ian Happ on a groundout . . . The District of Columbia is effectively threatening to shut down Nationals Park if Events DC fails to develop the commercial and retail space it promised before the ballpark’s 2008 opening. Under its original agreement with the city, Events DC had pledged to build 46,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, but the company — arguing that the “extremely unique circumstances” of the pandemic and other business factors have made those initial plans unworkable — is seeking to be released from that responsibility. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, in a maneuver upping the pressure on Events DC to follow through on its promised development, has said it will not renew the temporary certificate of occupancy the ballpark has used to operate since it opened. That certificate is set to expire Sept. 30, according to the Washington Business Journal, which first reported the snafu. The Nationals’ final home game of the season is scheduled for Oct. 2.