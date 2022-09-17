Cameron Smith overtakes Dustin Johnson at LIV-Chicago

Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt.

As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.

Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under-par 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson’s approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith was on the other side of the green, lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie.

Smith was at 10-under 134.

They will be joined in the lead group Sunday by Peter Uihlein, the former US Amateur champion who had the low round of the breezy day with a 66. That left Uihlein only three shots behind.

Smith won the British Open at St. Andrews and made $2.5 million. A victory Sunday would be worth at least $4 million.

“It was tricky out there today,” Smith said. “I got a couple of breaks and DJ didn’t quite make the putts he usually does.”

In the team competition, Johnson’s four-man squad had a one-shot lead over Smith’s team, with Uihlein’s great round helping put his team — Brooks Koepka is captain — two shots behi

LPGA — Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu both reached No. 1 in the women’s world amateur ranking when they were in college. Now they have a shot at their first LPGA Tour victory.

Vu had four birdies on the back nine and had a 3-under 69 and Lee finished strong with a 67 to share the lead with Ayaka Furue (67) of Japan going in the final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic.

Lee starred at Stanford and said the Columbia Edgewater course reminds her of the Cardinal’s home course with its tree-lined fairways. Vu was an All-American at UCLA who earned her LPGA Tour card back for this year through the Epson Tour.

Furue, who won the Ladies Scottish Open this year, joined them at 13-under 203.

None of them could find much separation with so many players in the mix, and when the day ended, 10 players were within three shots of the lead.

“I’m just going to go out there and have a good time and let the golf do what it will do,” Vu said.

Former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno had a 66 and was one shot behind along with Paula Reto of South Africa, who had a 67, former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green (68), and Daniela Darquea of Ecuador, who had a most exciting round of 68.

Darquea holed out for eagle from the fairway on the ninth hole to get back in the game and then finished with a 25-foot birdie putt.

Esther Henseleit of Germany had a 71 and was two shots behind along with Ryann O’Toole (67), while the group three shots behind included Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Maja Stark of Sweden, who played at Oklahoma State.

Stark is playing her first tournament as an LPGA Tour member. She won four times on the Ladies European Tour this year, the last one coming in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland that was co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and counted as a win.

European — Even the wind couldn’t thwart US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open.

Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions to post an impressive 2-under 69 and edge clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai.

Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title in June at Brookline, is playing the Italian Open for the seventh time. He finished second in 2019.

“It would mean the world [to win],” Fitzpatrick said. “I love coming to play the Italian Open … I love the country. I love playing golf here. The fans are fantastic and to win tomorrow, yeah, would be a great feeling.”

He takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Marco Simone club outside Rome after three birdies in the back nine saw him move to 10-under 203.

“We had the wind switch on nine and the golf course just completely changed,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a wind we had not played in all week.

“To me, I just felt like if I could just hang on and just avoid bogeys, I would put myself in good position. Managed to pick up a few [birdies] on the back nine. Delighted to be going into tomorrow with the lead.”

Halfway leader McIlroy started the day a shot ahead of Ryder Cup teammate Fitzpatrick but struggled in the wind and hit three bogeys. However, he salvaged his round — and possibly his tournament — by also ending with a birdie, his third of the day.

“I struggled with the putter all day but I think, especially when the wind got up, I struggled just to sort of commit to reads, and do I play the wind, do I not play the wind,” McIlroy said.

“Sort of thankfully I’m still in it. Still only one shot back. I think I’ll be in the final group tomorrow. So that was a big putt on 18 to hole so I can keep an eye on Fitz and what he’s doing.”

McIlroy is playing in Italy for the first time as a pro specifically to gain familiarity with the course which will stage the Ryder Cup next year.

“National opens are pretty important things in our game,” McIlroy said. “I’ve been quite fortunate that I’ve won a few of them. This would be another great one to add to the list.”

Meanwhile, two eagles helped Rai shoot up the leaderboard with a flawless 65. He started the round six shots off the lead.

Mid-Amateur — Matthew McClean won the rain-delayed US Mid-Amateur, building a 5-up lead and holding off close friend Hugh Foley in an all-Irish final at Erin (Wisc.) Hills.

The 36-hole championship match was split over two days because of rain earlier in the week. McClean was 2 up after 18 holes on Friday evening, and then took advantage of Foley’s bogeys to build a big lead.

Foley ran off three straight birdies late in the match, only for McClean to close him out with par on the 35th hole for a 3-and-1 victory.

The victory sends McLean to the Masters in April and the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in June.