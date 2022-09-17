Biden warns Putin against using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would face a “consequential” US response if the Russian president used nuclear or chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine.

“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said in an excerpt from an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” when asked what he would say if Putin were considering using tactical nuclear weapons or chemical weapons in the almost seven-month-old conflict. “You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.”

Biden declined to specify the possible consequences, saying that “the extent of what they do” would determine the response.