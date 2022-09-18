Body of missing boater found in Lake Lashaway after long search

The body of a missing boater was found in a pond in North Brookfield Sunday afternoon after a search that started Saturday night, officials said.

The body of the boater, whose identity was not released, was recovered at 12:20 p.m. by rescuers using sonar at Lake Lashaway, the North Brookfield Fire Department said in a statement.

The boater was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after not being seen since 6:30 p.m., the statement said.