Body of missing boater found in Lake Lashaway after long search

The body of a missing boater was found in a pond in North Brookfield Sunday afternoon after a search that started Saturday night, officials said.
The body of the boater, whose identity was not released, was recovered at 12:20 p.m. by rescuers using sonar at Lake Lashaway, the North Brookfield Fire Department said in a statement.
The boater was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after not being seen since 6:30 p.m., the statement said.
Search crews from North Brookfield, Spencer, and East Brookfield went looking for the boater with State Police and the District 7 regional dive team from the boat ramp on Shore Road, the statement said.
The search turned into a recovery effort late Saturday night, which resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday, the statement said. Crews used sonar, a drone, and a fire department canine. State Police conducted an aerial search of the pond area.
Environmental police began using advanced sonar technology at about 11:30 a.m. to search an area identified by divers, and the body was recovered a short time later, the statement said.
“Our Deepest Condolences go out [to] the family and friends of the boater,” fire officials said.
