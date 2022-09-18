Counterprotesters gather outside Children’s Hospital in anticipation of right-wing demonstration

The counterprotesters, some carrying blue-pink-and white striped flags, and some with signs with messages like “Love,” stood in front of the hospital’s main entrance along Longwood Avenue.

More than 30 counterprotesters assembled outside Boston Children’s Hospital on Sunday morning to support the institution against an expected protest by far-right activists later today.

Rebecca Chaia Tabasky, 39 of Groton, said she was participating in the counterdemonstration to support the hospital and its patients.

“All children, all people deserve care. And especially trans folks, non-binary folks who already over-share the burdens of this society and receive too much harassment, too much harm,” she said. “They deserve fulfilling, good loving lives.”

The street already had a visible police presence by 9:20 am, with officers clustered in small groups at the Blackfan Street entrance. Several legal observers with the National Lawyers Guild were also at the scene.

A sole man with a Burke for US Congress sign stood across the street from the counterdemonstrators.

Officers were erecting metal fencing along both sides of Longwood Avenue in an apparent attempt at keeping protesters against the hospital and counterdemonstrators separated.

One of the officers, speaking to some of the counterdemonstrators, said: “We just want peace to be kept.”

On Thursday, Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield was arrested at her home and charged in connection with a hoax bomb threat that authorities said Leavy called into the hospital on Aug. 30.

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a press conference last week that the caller told a hospital operator, in part, “There is a bomb on the way to the hospital. You better evacuate everybody, you sickos.”

No bomb was found, according to authorities.

Another threat was called into the hospital on Sept. 9. No one has been charged in that.

The special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, has said that Children’s Hospital has been attacked with sustained harassment related to the services they provide to “gender-diverse and transgender individuals and their families.”

The hospital established the country’s first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in 2007.

Last month, the hospital said it had been “the target of a large volume of hostile internet activity, phone calls, and harassing emails including threats of violence toward our clinicians and staff.”

Hospital officials are “deeply concerned” that attacks on clinicians and staff are fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for the transgender community, it has said.

The focus of the far-right activists has been the hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service Program, which offers care for children and young adults with gender dysphoria, a condition in which a person identifies with a sex different than the one assigned at birth.

The far-right activists have accused such services as “carving up” children to change their sex, which is not true.

The hospital does not perform genital surgery in people under the age of 18. It performs breast surgery on teens as young as 15 under certain circumstances and parental consent.

Felice J. Freyer and Kay Lazar of the Globe staff, and Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox, contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.