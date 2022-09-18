Six thefts catalytic converters reported over three days in Cambridge

Six catalytic converters were reported stolen in Cambridge over a three-day span last week, according to police.

The thefts occurred early in the morning between Wednesday and Friday, Cambridge spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said on Sunday. The suspects used a jack to lift the vehicles in order to access the catalytic converters, he said.

Warnick said the suspects have been described as two or three males wearing hooded sweatshirts who may have been driving in a silver SUV.