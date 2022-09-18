Two teenagers killed Sunday morning when their car crashes into tree in Attleboro

Two teenagers were killed when their car crashed into a tree and split in two early Sunday morning in Attleboro , officials said.

The teens, who were not identified, were 18 and 19 years old and had recently graduated from Attleboro High School, said Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney in an e-mail.

The two teenagers were traveling in a 2006 Infiniti G35 in the area of 1296 West Street when the car crossed the centerline, veered off the edge of the road, and struck a tree at about 4:20 a.m., State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.