Winthrop woman charged with civil rights violation, destruction of property after alleged racist incident

A Winthrop woman was arrested Saturday night and is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an incident that allegedly involved vandalism and racist slurs, officials said.

Angela Foley, 53, is accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s vehicle, smashing a neighbor’s window, and shouting slurs, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Foley is charged with violating a person’s civil rights, malicious destruction of property under $1,200 and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, officials said. She will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court’s East Boston Division.