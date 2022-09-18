fb-pixel Skip to main content

Worker injured in Dorchester porch collapse

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated September 18, 2022, 54 minutes ago
A worker was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after falling when a porch collapsed on the rear side of a Dorchester home Sunday, the Boston Fire Department said.Boston Fire Department

A worker was taken to the hospital after he fell when a second-floor porch collapsed at a Dorchester home on Sunday, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 384 Park St. and removed the worker from the rubble behind the home, the department said on Twitter at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Photos of the home shared by the fire department appeared to show a three-decker apartment building with its rear second-floor porch collapsed onto the first-floor porch and a nearby fence.

The worker, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department is investigating the incident, the fire department said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

