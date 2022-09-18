Worker injured in Dorchester porch collapse

Firefighters responded to 384 Park St. and removed the worker from the rubble behind the home, the department said on Twitter at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

A worker was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after falling when a porch collapsed on the rear side of a Dorchester home Sunday, the Boston Fire Department said.

Photos of the home shared by the fire department appeared to show a three-decker apartment building with its rear second-floor porch collapsed onto the first-floor porch and a nearby fence.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department is investigating the incident, the fire department said.

