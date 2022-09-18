Potent new boosters are here. Will weary Americans bother?

“Why are we getting another one?” Brown asked as she and other residents waited for their shots Wednesday. “Will this be the last booster shot?”

It was vaccination time at Ethel Brown’s long-term-care home in the Bronx. Again. Brown, 95, had already gotten four COVID shots, and while she was happy to submit to a fifth, this latest booster prompted a few questions.

With a jumble of confusion, eagerness, and vaccine fatigue, America embarked in earnest this past week on a sprawling new campaign to get Omicron-specific boosters into the arms of a pandemic-weary country.

The new boosters are one of the last remaining weapons in America’s arsenal against the coronavirus now that the country has scrapped most requirements to mask, quarantine, or distance, as the smoldering pandemic has faded into the background for many. The push for a new vaccine will test how the country responds at a time when the sense of crisis over COVID has abated.

Advertisement

Early numbers from states and several cities showed what health officials described as a robust early response in a moment when vaccine rates have stagnated. California administered about 397,000 doses. About 116,000 people in Texas got the new booster in a span of a few days. Illinois administered at least 137,900 shots.

The rollout felt methodical but muted compared with the frenzied urgency of earlier waves of vaccinations, when thousands of people jockeyed outside stadiums for scarce doses and politicians got their shots on live television.

This time, the campaign was so understated that some Americans willing to get boosted did not even realize a new shot was available.

“I hadn’t heard,” said Jeff Conrad, 33, a custodian in central Washington state who still regularly wears a mask.

To people who got boosted, worried their immunity was waning, the new shots could not come soon enough.

Advertisement

“I don’t care what other people do, but I have to take precautions,” said Mario Reyes, 67, who got a flu shot and an Omicron booster — one in each arm — at a senior center in Chicago. Reyes recently had a heart transplant and lost a nephew to COVID, and he said getting boosted again was a no-brainer.

Health officials called the early response encouraging, especially since the overall pace of vaccination had recently fallen to its lowest level since the shots became widely available in early 2021. About 68 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated with the original shots, but only one-third have gotten any booster shot, even though earlier boosters first became available in September 2021.

The new boosters, which were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in August, are called bivalent vaccines because they are tailored to protect against Omicron subvariants now circulating as well as the original version of the virus. People age 12 and older are eligible for a new shot at least two months after their most recent vaccine or booster dose.

Across the country, health officials and booster-seeking Americans said shots and appointments seemed plentiful, particularly in larger cities and suburbs.

But these first waves of Americans eager to be reboosted may be the exception.

In Phoenix, Ariana Valencia, 37, sat in a doctor’s waiting room just steps away from free booster services being offered by Mountain Park Health Center, a local clinic. A steady stream of patients was trickling in for the new shot, but Valencia said she had no interest in joining them.

Advertisement

She had already gotten vaccinated and said the demands of her family now outweighed her concerns about COVID. Between juggling the needs of one son enlisting in the Marines, a grandchild on the way, and a grandmother who had experienced a stroke, Valencia said life left no time for boosters.

“I know COVID is coming back around, but I don’t think it’s necessary,” she said of the booster. “I’m fine.”

Some vaccinated people said they could not spare the time away from work or arrange child care to accommodate the hassle or side effects of getting another booster.

Others said they felt protected enough already or had soured on vaccines after contracting COVID despite having two shots and a booster. Studies have found that boosters reduce the chances of infection with Omicron and substantially lower an infected person’s risk of hospitalization or dying of COVID.

President Biden and local and state officials have issued reams of statements about the new booster — how it is free, widely available, and most likely the best defense against a shape-shifting virus still killing more than 400 people a day. The Biden administration has bought 171 million doses of the bivalent vaccines. Federal data on how many shots of the new booster have been administered was not yet available this weekend.

But health experts said the urgency around COVID had faded as deaths and infections dipped to lower levels. To many, the message about a new, different booster simply was not penetrating.

Advertisement

“Is there a booster campaign? Where is it? Because I can’t find one,” said Drew Altman, president of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. “I don’t mean to be cynical, but there’s no reason to expect a huge turnaround and all of America to run out and get boosted.”

This time around, the task of locating and scheduling vaccines has been left largely up to individuals, potentially leaving out people without cellphones or Internet connections. Mass vaccination sites are now mostly closed. Some programs that brought vaccines directly into communities with vans or door-to-door nurses have cut back or ended altogether.