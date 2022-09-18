Replacing the divot, now that LIV Golf has come to town

Now that LIV Golf has shown Boston what an unstuffy pro golf event looks like, is it too much to expect that the golf establishment, at once complacent and fearful, will cease denigrating the LIV golf professionals?

But why?

Because, with apologies to Upton Sinclair, it is impossible to change the minds of those whose income depends on their minds not being changed.

Contrary to the wrong-headed notions propagated in Mark G. Wagner’s Sept. 4 Ideas essay, “The breakaway LIV Golf League is an affront to the game’s bedrock values,” history will record that the LIV event held over the Labor Day weekend at The International in Bolton was one of the most exciting pro tournaments ever held in the Bay State.

For three days, some of the world’s finest golfers showed those of open mind why golf is humbling, challenging, exciting, and unpredictable. They also did it with smiles on their faces, enjoying their craft and happy to be among their fans.

Is LIV disruptive? Of course. So was Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon. So was the old American Football League when it challenged the NFL’s hegemony in the early 1960s. But offering fans a new way to enjoy an old sport is hardly a bad thing.

As for the notion that top athletes’ competitive edge will be destroyed by the equitable reform of providing players a guaranteed baseline of compensation, anyone who falls for that argument knows nothing of the heart of an athlete.

There is much to celebrate about golf’s future. I hope we all get to witness LIV’s excitement again next year in Bolton.

Frank L. McNamara Jr.

Bolton

The writer is a former US attorney for Massachusetts. He practices law in Bolton.





This is not just capitalism, it’s ‘sportwashing’

Re “Solo and with team, Johnson a winner” (Sports, Sept. 5): In your report on his victory in the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, Dustin Johnson, asked whether he felt the competitive intensity, replied, “Absolutely, if not more, especially with that check that you get.”

The implication is that Johnson imagines LIV Golf is merely well-paying athletic competition and, consequently, winning the $4 million first-prize money is simply capitalism duly rewarding his skill set.

However, to quote the father of capitalism, Adam Smith, “this is one of those cases in which the imagination is baffled by the facts.” Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has bankrolled LIV Golf. The fund is controlled by autocratic Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA concluded ordered journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination. Moreover, the Saudi leader has overseen crackdowns on feminists, the apparent detention of a Lebanese prime minister, and mass arrests of human rights activists.

It appears that Johnson would rather bury his head in a sand trap than face the reality that Saudi Arabia is using golfers to “sportwash” its abysmal reputation.

T. Michael Spencer

Washington, D.C.