Broadway Joe: Flacco’s four touchdowns rally Jets to stunning comeback in Cleveland

Nick Chubb's third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. However, rookie kicker Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat Carolina last week, pushed his extra point to the right.

On 3rd-and-10, Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle. Earlier, the 10th overall pick had dropped a crucial pass, allowing the Browns (1-1) to open their lead.

CLEVELAND — Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes Sunday.

The miss would come back to haunt the Browns.

Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard TD with 1:22 left to pull the Jets (1-1) within six at 30-24. New York recovered the onside kick and Flacco, who’s filling in while starter Zach Wilson recovers from a knee injury, drove to the 15 without any timeouts before hooking up with Wilson. Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point.

Cleveland had one last chance, but Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his left knee in the fourth, was intercepted by safety Ashtyn Davis with 6 seconds left.

Flacco improved to 18-3 in his career against the Browns, the most wins for the 37-year-old QB against any team. Flacco went 26 of 44 for 307 yards.

It was a demoralizing loss for the Browns, who were on the cusp of going 2-0 for the first time since 1993, when Bill Belichick was their coach.

Chubb scored on runs of 4, 7, and 12 yards. Brissett, starting while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper and finished 22 of 27 for 229 yards.

Wilson had eight catches for 102 yards.

Zuerlein’s 57-yard field goal with 14:19 left tied it at 17 for the Jets. The kick matched the longest in franchise history by Chandler Catanzaro against the Browns in 2017.