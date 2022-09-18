Cameron Smith closes strong for three-shot victory at LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago

Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round at Sugar Grove, Ill. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.

British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off Sunday when he closed with a 3-under-par 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

“I think I had to prove to myself and other people that I’m still a great player, I’m still out here to win golf tournaments,” Smith said. “I didn’t have my best stuff, but I stuck tough and made some putts.”

Johnson (70) and Uihlein (69) each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Rich Harvest Farms and tied for second, each earning $1,812,500.

Johnson’s birdie enabled his team to win for the fourth straight time, which was worth an additional $750,000 for Johnson, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez. In the five events Johnson has played, he has made just over $12.5 million.

Uihlein’s team — Brooks Koepka is the captain — finished second, which was worth $375,00 for each team member. With the runner-up finish as an individual and team, Uihlein picked up nearly $2.2 million.

Smith let his short game do most of the damage. He made enough birdies on the front nine to stay in front, and hit a flop shop to a foot on the par-5 11th for another birdie.

Uihlein made birdie on the 13th and looked as though he might be able to trim the deficit to one shot until Smith made his clutch par.

Smith left no doubt at the end, hitting his approach over the water to 4 feet on the 17th to take a three-shot lead to the par-5 finish, and then holing an 18-foot birdie putt that gave his team a tie for third with Phil Mickelson’s team.

Mickelson had his best round since joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf with a 66 and tied for eighth, his first top-10 finish in five events.

Johnson is the only player from the 48-man field to have finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event. He was coming off a playoff victory two weeks ago outside Boston.

Smith was No. 2 in the world when the 29-year-old Australian signed up with LIV Golf after the PGA Tour season ended, the highest-ranked player to join.

Johnson remains one of the most significant players to sign up, a two-time major champion who was No. 1 in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

“He’s probably the one who you look at it feeling he’s going to be at the top of the leaderboard every week,” Smith said. “I hope he thinks the same of me, and hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Sergio Garcia, criticized last week for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship after one round and showing up on the sideline of the Alabama-Texas football game, had a 67 and tied for fourth with Joaquin Niemann (68).

The next LIV Golf event is in three weeks in Bangkok.

The series does not return to America until the final team event at Trump Doral near Miami the last weekend in October.

PGA — Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.

Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches.

He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.

“Them things happen. Luckily we’ve been in a good position all week and then unfortunate things happen when you feel like you need them most,” said Willett, who’s winless in the United States since he took advantage of Jordan Spieth’s collapse to win the 2016 Masters.

Homa closed with a 4-under 66 for a total of 16-under 272 and now heads to Charlotte, N.C, as a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup with three wins in the past 12 months. Willett shot 69. Taylor Montgomery was alone in third at 13 under after a closing 64.

The leaders had their tee times pushed up by nearly four hours in an effort to get the round in before the North course at Silverado Resort & Spa became completely unplayable. Greens that had been hard and fast earlier in the week from the sun and wind were suddenly quite the opposite, slow and soft from all the water.

Justin Lower held a one-stroke lead going into the final day while chasing his first title after years of struggles just to secure his tour card. The 33-year-old American wound up tied for fourth with Byeong Hun An at 12 under after shooting a 1-over 73.

Willett birdied three holes on the front nine to take a three-stroke lead, only to miss a short par putt on the par-5 ninth as Lower birdied to pull back within a stroke.

Homa and Willett began the day one shot back of Lower. All three players birdied the par-4 10th.

LPGA — Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title.

Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead in Oregon.

She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darquea finish with a third straight birdie for a 66 to pull within one shot. Lee drilled her approach to 15 feet and lagged her putt to within inches to tap in for the win.

It was quite a turnaround for Lee, a former No. 1 amateur from Stanford whose game got off track to the point her LPGA status suffered and she started the year on the developmental Epson Tour.

And then she climbed her way out of it, winning on the Epson Tour, taking advantage of sponsor exemptions with solid play and finally cashing in at Columbia Edgewater Country Club for her first win.

Her face was awash in a mixture of champagne and tears, especially when she paid tribute to her grandfather, who died late last year.

“He always believed I was a champion, and today I am one,” Lee said.

Lee started in a three-way tie with Lilia Vu, another former No. 1 amateur at UCLA, and Ayaka Furue of Japan. Lee immediately fell off the pace with bogeys on the second and third holes.

“I told myself to stay patient because I still had a lot of golf left,” Lee said. “I managed to get three birdies back, and then I kept going.”

She finished at 19-under 269 and moved to No. 18 in the Race to CME Globe

Darquea’s runner-up finish moved her to No. 59, a big week because the top 60 advance to the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in November. Darquea had been ranked No. 108 going into Portland.

The real threat to Lee came from Esther Henseleit of Germany, who took the lead with an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th. She had a 6-foot birdie try on the next hole that caught the lip but didn’t drop, and she traded birdies with Lee along the back nine.

Henseleit was one shot behind when she came up short of the 17th green, pitched about 12 feet long and missed her par putt to fall two back.

She finished with a par for a 66 and tied for third with Narin An (64), Hannah Green (67), Furue (68), and Vu (68).

Maja Stark of Sweden, who earned her LPGA card by winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, ran off five straight birdies on the front nine and was among the leaders until she ran out of steam. She shot 66 and finished eighth.

European — Bob MacIntyre might have just played his way onto Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

The Scottish lefty beat US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s event against the United States.

“This is what I want. This is my only goal for the season — to make that Ryder Cup team,” MacIntyre said. “I think I’ve made a good start.”

Ryder Cup qualification points for Europe’s team started being awarded last week at Wentworth.

It was only the second victory of the 26-year-old MacIntyre’s career but it came against a quality field that included European tour leader Rory McIlroy, who finished fourth after hitting his tee shot on the drivable 16th into the water.

MacIntyre posted a 7-under 64 for the best finishing round and finished regulation tied at 14 under (270) with Fitzpatrick, who won his first major title at Brookline, in June.

In the playoff on the 18th hole, MacIntyre sunk a birdie putt from a few feet to clinch it after Fitzpatrick had gotten into trouble by driving into the rough.

“This means everything,” MacIntyre said. “I was down and out two or three months ago. I didn’t know what I was doing. Didn’t know where to go. But I spoke to the right people and there’s so much hard work gone into this.”

Victor Perez of France finished third, one stroke behind, after missing a birdie putt on 18; and McIlroy ended up two strokes back.

Europe captain Luke Donald, who finished tied for 34th, was quick to praise MacIntyre.

“Massive congratulations,” Donald tweeted. “Showed a lot of guts and resolve in the playoff to get it done.”



