DirecTV’s ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ streaming outages anger fans for second straight week

DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games.

DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. games were unable through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m., they said the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.

That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games. The outages did not affect customers watching via satellite service.