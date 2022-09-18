Game 146: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta will make another run at his first double-digit win total on Sunday. The righthander was solid in his last two outings but didn’t have enough help from his bats or his bullpen, and will need to overcome his struggles against the Royals — a 7.53 ERA in three career starts — to reach that milestone.

Like a debuting Clint Black, these Red Sox are just killing time on this lost season and looking toward the future with a handful of games to go.

Southpaw Kris Bubic has the ball for the visitors in the series finale; he was solid in a Royals win over the Sox in early August, allowing two earned runs over six innings of work.

Lineups

ROYALS (58-88): TBA

Pitching: LHP Kris Bubic (2-12, 5.55 ERA)

RED SOX (70-75): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.31 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Pivetta: Dozier 2-8, Eaton 1-2, Lopez 3-5, Massey 1-2, Melendez 1-3, O’Hearn 2-3, Pasquantino 1-2, Perez 2-9, Taylor 7-16, Witt Jr. 1-3

Red Sox vs. Bubic: Arroyo 2-4, Bogaerts 0-6, Chang 2-6, Devers 1-6, Hernández 1-1, Martinez 2-5, Pham 1-3, Refsnyder 1-5, Verdugo 1-3, Wong 0-2

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers (38), J.D. Martinez (38), and Xander Bogaerts (37) each rank in the top five in the AL in doubles.

Notes: Kansas City snapped a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with Saturday’s 9-0 win, its ninth shutout of the season ... Pivetta tossed five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, in his last appearance against the Royals on Aug. 4 ... Bubic has taken six consecutive losses and logged a 6.19 ERA in that span for the Royals, though he worked at least six innings in two of his last three starts. His last win came on July 24 against another American League opponent, Tampa Bay ... Despite a five-start winless streak since Aug. 16 in Pittsburgh, Pivetta has a 3.86 ERA since the beginning of August.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.