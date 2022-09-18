HS Football: Greg Berthiaume and his goal-line stop for North Attleborough highlight the Week 2 Players of the Week

Shane Eason, Methuen — Not only did the sophomore shine on offense with 20 carries for 116 yards and four touchdowns, he came up with a key interception to stop Marshfield’s comeback bid in a 38-28 road win.

Michael Capachietti, Andover — The senior, nicknamed “Capa,” had a career-high five receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, as senior quarterback Scotty Brown (13-for-20, 187 passing yards, 3 TDs; 11 carries, 100 yards) had another huge night in a 41-15 win over Acton-Boxborough.

Cam Fernandez, Weymouth — The junior track star showed off his wheels with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown en route to 155 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s 34-20 Bay State Conference win over Newton North.

Advertisement

Everson Quissanga, Newton South — The 5-foot-10-inch senior quarterback completed 18 of 28 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns, adding 45 rushing yards in a 35-25 win over Brookline.

Division 2

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — The junior running back had his way, rushing for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries for the Tanners in a 36-7 nonconference rout of Burlington.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Douglas George, Boston Latin — The senior quarterback carried the Wolfpack offense, throwing for 113 yards and a passing TD and adding 102 yards on the ground in a 14-6 win over O’Bryant.

Will Hoover, Concord-Carlisle — The sophomore playmaker sparked the Patriots with an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD and hauled in touchdown passes of 15 and 50 yards in a 35-20 Dual County League victory over Lincoln-Sudbury.

Kyle Wilder, Chelmsford — The junior quarterback was impressive through the air and on the ground for the Lions, throwing for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushing for two scores in a 48-0 thrashing of Lexington.

Division 3

Greg Berthiaume, North Attleborough — A two-way force, the senior scored on a 9-yard touchdown run and hauled in an 8-yard scoring strike from Chase Frisoli. Coming off the edge on defense, he came up with the game-sealing stop at the 1-yard line in overtime of a 27-21 Hockomock League win over Mansfield on the road.

Advertisement

Max Collins, Walpole — A smothering defensive effort was spearheaded by the senior defensive back, who had two interceptions in a 26-0 blanking Natick, the program’s first victory over their Bay State Conference rival since 2014. He also hauled in a 71-yard TD catch.

Brendan Donegan, Westwood — The skies were wide open for the senior quarterback Friday night as he rifled five touchdown passes to four receivers and threw for 213 yards in a 40-7 Tri-Valley League victory over Bellingham.

JT Green, Billerica — The senior threw for two touchdowns and 180 yards on 7-of-11 passing and adding 101 yards and three scores on the ground in a 32-14 win over Westford.

Ben Scalzi and Joe Curran, Hanover — Scalzi (14-of-26 passing, 206 yards, 4 TDs), a junior quarterback, and Curran (8 catches, 144 yards, 2 TDs) were the catalysts in a 42-6 Patriot League win over Plymouth North.

Division 4

Oto Albanese, Melrose — The senior showed his versatility by scoring on a 76-yard kick return, a 47-yard reception, and a 42-yard pick-six, helping the Red Raiders earn a 46-26 victory over Malden.

Matt Festa, Duxbury — In a rematch of the Division 4 Super Bowl, the senior quarterback finished 18 for 32 for 365 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons cruised to a 44-22 triumph over Scituate. He also caught an 11-yard TD pass from Chris Walsh on a double reverse.

Advertisement

Will McNamara, Pembroke — The junior wide receiver reeled in five passes for 176 yards and three scores, powering the Titans to a 27-21 win over defending Division 7 Super Bowl champion Cohasset.

Eric Miles, Bedford — The senior quarterback ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns, including a 92-yard scamper in the second quarter, as the Buccaneers cruised past Newburyport, 34-15. He also threw a 22-yard TD pass to Ricardo LaBoy.

Division 5

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The sophomore fullback rushed for 101 yards on 25 carries, reeled in four catches for 100 yards, and found the end zone five times (four rushing) in a 40-20 victory over West Bridgewater.

CJ Moriconi, Northeast — All five Knights touchdowns and a two-point conversion were courtesy of Moriconi as the senior quarterback amassed 150 yards rushing in a 40-12 win over Saugus.

Mekhai Gibson, Southeastern — The junior scored on the opening kickoff and added the overtime winner. In between, he rushed for two touchdowns in a 35-27 over Case.

Alex Sheffield-White, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior racked up 246 rushing yards on 22 carries, finding the end zone three times for the Dolphins in a 28-16 win over English High.

Division 6

Brady Carroll, Sandwich — The senior captain had a hand in all four of his team’s touchdowns, running for three and passing for one, including an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter of a 27-14 victory over Carver.

Advertisement

Chase Hinton/Mack McManus/Jojo Uga, Weston — In a school-record 525-yard attack, Uga (14 rushes, 171 yards, 3 TDs), Hinton (10 rushes, 139 yards, 2 TDs), and McManus (14-of-20 passing, 215 yards, 2 TDs), fueled a 47-20 win over Bay Path.

Joel Maggs, St. Mary’s — The junior middle linebacker registered 13 total tackles, including one for a loss in coach Sean Driscoll’s emotional return to Winthrop, a 37-14 nonleague victory.

Joseph Nolan, Seekonk — The sophomore posted his second straight week of over 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns, this time compiling 115 yards on 18 rushes and touchdowns of 14 and 19 yards in a 20-0 win over Diman.

Division 7

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury — In a 50-12 win at Wayland, the senior tossed a 74-yard touchdown and ran for two more to lead his team in their season opener.

Leo Bowman, TechBoston — The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and tossed a 70-yard scoring strike to freshman Ahmir Carrington in the Bears’ 26-8 win over Georgetown.

Orlando Jusino, Latin Academy — In a 30-14 win over KIPP Academy, the senior punched in a clinching TD in the fourth quarter and also rushed for three 2-point conversions.

Jake Vagenas Monomoy — The junior fired a pair of touchdown passes, including a 45-yarder to classmate Quinn Connors in the second quarter, and rushed for another to power a 49-6 victory over Atlantis.

Division 8

Todd Egan, South Shore Vo-Tech —The junior (211 all-purpose yards) triggered a 22-point first quarter blitz with a 21-yard scoring run and an 80-yard kickoff return — the start to his six-touchdown performance for the host Vikings in a 48-27 win over Bourne.

Advertisement

Treyvon Fields, Cathedral — The junior quarterback was a force in a 35-0 win over Roxbury Prep, throwing for 251 yards and five touchdowns, including four to Russell Glover.

John Gianibas, Hull — The senior fueled a 24-point first quarter in a 27-6 win over Cardinal Spellman, rushing for 146 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, he added an interception and six tackles.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore quarterback had three touchdowns, including a 64-yard pass to Ryan Copson with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to help the Rams hold off a late rally by Triton in a 27-20 win.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Craig Larson, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.



