Jaguars do what they do, beat Colts in Jacksonville for eighth straight time

The Jaguars (1-1) sacked Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, and held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards. Each of Jacksonville’s past three shutouts have come against Indianapolis (0-1-1), which hasn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014.

“I’m proud,” safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. “I think we can keep it going. I feel it. This is a whole new team. I can’t even ... it’s just completely different. We got the guys in here to do it week in and week out. We got some dogs in here.”

Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville harassed Matt Ryan early and often while handling short-handed Indianapolis, 24-0, on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series and its eighth-ever shutout in its 28th NFL season.

“I don’t feel it’s a lack of motivation,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “We got outcoached and we got outplayed.”

Indy also failed to score against Jacksonville in 2017 and 2018. It’s the only times the Colts have been shut out in the past six seasons. Equally telling about this series: Jacksonville is 6-30 in its past 36 games, and four of those victories came against the Colts.

The latest one was never in doubt and gave coach Doug Pederson his first win with his new team. Veteran receiver Marvin Jones presented Pederson a game ball in the locker room.

“It’s special,” Pederson said. “It’s my first win, obviously, as the head coach here. But it’s a team win. We celebrate as a team. I appreciate that. It will definitely go on the mantle at the house. But my hat’s off to the guys in the locker room. They’re the ones that did it. I didn’t get hit. I didn’t have to throw any passes or run the ball.”

Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, with TD passes of 5 and 10 yards to Kirk. Kirk finished with six catches for 78 yards.

James Robinson ran 23 times for 64 yards, including a 37-yard TD scamper in the first half that showed he’s fully back from a torn Achilles tendon sustained last December.

Jacksonville’s defense was more impressive. Jenkins, a safety, rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd, and Andre Cisco picked off Ryan. Josh Allen had two of the unit’s five sacks and also forced a fumble.

“All we want is respect, and that’s that,” Jenkins said.

Lions 36, Commanders 27 — Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, lifting Detroit (1-1) past Washington (1-1). Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions lead, 22-0, at halftime, and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to stunt the Commanders as they tried to rally. Carson Wentz pulled his team, which didn’t have a first down until its sixth possession, within seven points in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yarder to Logan Thomas, and a 2-point conversion to rookie Jahan Dotson. They got no closer, though, as Goff answered with two more touchdown drives of his own. He finished 20 of 34 for 256 yards in a matchup of the top two picks from the 2016 draft.

Giants 19, Panthers 16 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play to give New York its first 2-0 start since 2016 and send the Panthers to their ninth straight loss, the longest active skid in the NFL. Gano also hit from 52, 36, and 33 yards, and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game. Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32, and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead. Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 15 carries for 102 yards. Mayfield finished 14 of 29 for 145 yards.