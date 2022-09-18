Patriots safety Kyle Dugger misses second half with knee issue

PITTSBURGH — The Patriots suffered several injuries Sunday, the most significant to Kyle Dugger, who missed the second half with a knee problem.

Kyle Dugger was in on the stop against Steelers fullback Derek Watt in the first quarter.

The safety was spotted leaving the locker room with a slight hitch in his step.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley each left with back ailments but returned and seemed no worse for the wear. At one point, Bentley came sprinting out of the locker room to the sideline and then right back into the fray when a time out was called. He finished with five tackles.

Damien Harris was nicked on his final carry but reported after the game that he was fine. “Look at me,’’ he said with a smile.

